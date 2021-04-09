Eaton Vance Management Sells 46,348 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,212,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,348 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 3.14% of iHeartMedia worth $28,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in iHeartMedia by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IHRT opened at $17.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.78. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $935.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.48 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IHRT shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iHeartMedia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iHeartMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

iHeartMedia Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT).

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.