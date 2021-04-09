Eaton Vance Management Decreases Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 679,934 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 13,765 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $27,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,858,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,667,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $106,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,092,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $123,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,168 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,973,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $198,347,000 after purchasing an additional 858,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 288.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 924,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,857,000 after purchasing an additional 686,500 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WBA opened at $54.79 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.86.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WBA. Guggenheim raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

