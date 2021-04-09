Eaton Vance Management Boosts Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 265,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $29,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,252,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 900,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,204,000 after buying an additional 7,442 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 253,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,069,000 after buying an additional 70,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,563,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,913,000 after buying an additional 427,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $98.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.41.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $124.75 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.47 and a 52 week high of $128.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.66. The firm has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of -107.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $6,224,475.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,869,931.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total value of $423,283.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,322.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

