Argon (ARGON) One Day Volume Tops $3.95 Million

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded up 21.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One Argon coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000541 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Argon has a total market cap of $17.42 million and $3.95 million worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Argon has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00070501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.16 or 0.00287381 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005491 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $454.04 or 0.00771371 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,826.49 or 0.99939876 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00019599 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $424.01 or 0.00720355 BTC.

Argon Profile

Argon’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 54,708,473 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

