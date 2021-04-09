Analysts Anticipate Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.22). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.91). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01).

Several research firms have commented on ZYNE. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

NASDAQ:ZYNE opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $176.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 72,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 40,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 18,793 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $38,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,814,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after buying an additional 923,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 610,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 257,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.99% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It improves the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions, including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

