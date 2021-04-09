Analysts Set Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Price Target at $29.00

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Atreca in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 2,741 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $41,252.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 381,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,165.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $150,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,741 shares of company stock valued at $903,352 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Atreca by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,725,000 after acquiring an additional 558,749 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Atreca by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,202,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,767,000 after acquiring an additional 468,750 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Atreca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,285,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its holdings in Atreca by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 617,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,627,000 after acquiring an additional 107,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Atreca by 761.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 66,388 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BCEL opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average of $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $468.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.08. Atreca has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $25.03.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atreca will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

