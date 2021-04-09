PTC Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 668 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,236% compared to the typical daily volume of 50 call options.

In other PTC news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $32,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,387.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total value of $159,431.52. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,902 shares of company stock worth $4,556,365. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in PTC by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PTC. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PTC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered PTC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.44.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $146.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.76, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. PTC has a 1 year low of $60.98 and a 1 year high of $149.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.49 and a 200-day moving average of $115.50.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.18 million. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PTC will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

