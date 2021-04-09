Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Raised to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hovde Group began coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

SBT opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $267.02 million, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.24). Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $25.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBT. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 144.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,425 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 35,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

