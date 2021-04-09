Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $27.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 156.81% from the stock’s current price.

PRVB has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of PRVB opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $616.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 3.34. Provention Bio has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $20.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.37.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Provention Bio will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRVB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,498,000 after acquiring an additional 611,338 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 207.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 212,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 341.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 208,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Provention Bio by 19.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,033,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after buying an additional 167,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Provention Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

