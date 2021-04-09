B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires New Stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 33,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 126,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

MC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JMP Securities cut shares of Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

MC stock opened at $54.96 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $59.63. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.42.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.65. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $422.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.24%.

In other news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 17,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $903,421.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,566.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $3,393,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,291 shares of company stock worth $31,307,518 in the last 90 days. 17.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

