Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $25.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -104.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.49%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LEVI shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

In other news, CEO Charles V. Bergh sold 264,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $6,614,190.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,977,170.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harmit J. Singh sold 173,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $4,295,590.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 391,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,666,406.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,424,566 shares of company stock valued at $34,635,988. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

