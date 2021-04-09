United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) EVP Sells $11,100.00 in Stock

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) EVP Deirdre Drake sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $11,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Deirdre Drake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 6th, Deirdre Drake sold 400 shares of United States Cellular stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $14,832.00.

NYSE USM opened at $36.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.00 and a 200 day moving average of $31.76. United States Cellular Co. has a 1 year low of $26.98 and a 1 year high of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 5.62%. Research analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,073,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $63,627,000 after buying an additional 39,132 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United States Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at $3,745,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,150 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 16,820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in United States Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at $642,000. 15.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on USM. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $57.00 to $50.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

