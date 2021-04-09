BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CFO David S. Black Sells 1,000 Shares

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $67,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,913,597.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BWXT stock opened at $67.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $68.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 32.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWXT. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 158.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

