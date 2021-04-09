Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Price Target to $110.00

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the LED producer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.28% from the stock’s current price.

CREE has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America began coverage on Cree in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Cree from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cree has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.57.

Cree stock opened at $114.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of -37.07 and a beta of 1.43. Cree has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $129.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cree will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $178,399.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cree in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cree in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cree in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 820 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 941 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

