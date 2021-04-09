BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BAE Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $29.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.17. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in BAE Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in BAE Systems by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,423,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,659,000 after purchasing an additional 136,683 shares during the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

