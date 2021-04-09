Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZF) Lifted to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Marston’s (OTCMKTS:MARZF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Marston’s stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. Marston’s has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

