Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 2,211 Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sunoco during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA bought a new position in Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. 24.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sunoco from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunoco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

NYSE SUN opened at $33.09 on Friday. Sunoco LP has a 12 month low of $17.04 and a 12 month high of $33.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.87.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Sunoco had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 145.37%.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

