Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 97,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $134,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $445,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,305,010.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,572 shares of company stock valued at $25,493,143 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,524.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,435.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,373.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $728.00 and a 12-month high of $1,564.91.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMG. Barclays boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,344.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,525.67.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.