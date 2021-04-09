Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,306,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,043 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.16% of Harley-Davidson worth $121,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 133,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 23,169 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HOG opened at $40.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.38, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $43.47.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.50 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company’s revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.36.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

