Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $687,000 Stock Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,344 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in BOX by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 175,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in BOX during the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BOX by 6.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 672,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,672,000 after buying an additional 39,938 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in BOX during the third quarter worth approximately $2,292,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BOX during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BOX opened at $22.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $26.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -48.89 and a beta of 1.34.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.59 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on BOX from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $634,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,090,172 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,039.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $823,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,499,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

