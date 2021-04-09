Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Position in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,014 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RPAI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,606,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,832 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,743,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,236 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,521,000 after purchasing an additional 84,137 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,300,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,254,000 after purchasing an additional 565,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 17.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,359,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 206,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

NYSE:RPAI opened at $10.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.31 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $12.21.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 6.51%. On average, analysts predict that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

