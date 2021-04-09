Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $154.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.23 and a fifty-two week high of $162.60. The company has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ALXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $147.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.83.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

