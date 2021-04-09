Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes Position in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 92,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.13% of CymaBay Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBAY. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CymaBay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $9.06. The stock has a market cap of $299.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average is $6.44.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.