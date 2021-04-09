Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 27,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,916,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,394,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,392,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,488,000. 6.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vontier alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Vontier in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

VNT opened at $30.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.37. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.