Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes $368,000 Position in MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,875,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $17,850,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $13,125,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $7,875,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $5,250,000.

Get MedTech Acquisition alerts:

Shares of MedTech Acquisition stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.48. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $11.85.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU).

Receive News & Ratings for MedTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.