State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in shares of State Street by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of State Street by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 9,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of State Street by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of State Street by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 30,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock opened at $84.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.21. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $51.21 and a 1-year high of $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $39,649.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,062.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.27.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

