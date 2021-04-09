Eaton Vance Management Sells 159,238 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 427,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,238 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $22,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 36,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE SAIL opened at $49.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.96. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $64.19. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,936.06 and a beta of 2.01.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.69 million. On average, research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAIL shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. SailPoint Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 8,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $498,649.16. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 54,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,053,820.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 8,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $492,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,202.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,952 shares of company stock valued at $4,592,148. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

