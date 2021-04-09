Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 304,000 NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 304,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 2.27% of NanoVibronix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NanoVibronix in the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. 7.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NanoVibronix alerts:

NASDAQ:NAOV opened at $1.03 on Friday. NanoVibronix, Inc. has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.43 and a current ratio of 10.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94.

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its principal products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing.

See Also: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV).

Receive News & Ratings for NanoVibronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoVibronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.