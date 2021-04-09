Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $548,000 Stock Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,652 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in THO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1,287.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,497,000 after purchasing an additional 583,750 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1,565.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 414,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,464,000 after acquiring an additional 389,400 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1,224.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 255,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,757,000 after acquiring an additional 236,190 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,581,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 265,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,701,000 after acquiring an additional 170,915 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE THO opened at $137.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 2.42. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.79 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.60%.

In related news, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $534,771.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,166.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 49,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,729 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,388 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist lifted their target price on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.56.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

