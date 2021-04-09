Eaton Vance Management Purchases 5,893 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $23,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,132,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,443,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LHX. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.80.

LHX opened at $207.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $210.14.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

