Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Graco by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after buying an additional 18,314 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,275,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Graco by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Graco by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after buying an additional 11,135 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Graco news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 13,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $976,217.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,217.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,532 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,786 in the last quarter. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $72.80 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.79 and a 52-week high of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.75.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

