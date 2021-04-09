Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,051 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 464.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,137,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,816,000 after buying an additional 1,758,909 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 190.4% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,844,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,544,000 after buying an additional 1,209,207 shares in the last quarter. Merk Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,339,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,743,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,045,000 after buying an additional 768,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 1,666.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after buying an additional 737,483 shares in the last quarter. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

SBSW opened at $18.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,862.00 and a beta of 1.49. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $20.40.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.693 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Sibanye Stillwater’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13,800.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBSW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sibanye Stillwater has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Sibanye Stillwater Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.