UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,406,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 359,484 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $85,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 48,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered CMS Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

CMS stock opened at $60.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $52.35 and a 1 year high of $67.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.07.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 69.88%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.