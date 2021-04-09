Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 2,068 Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $645,051,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $223,206,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $186,139,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth $163,611,000.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $711,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.89.

NYSE AIRC opened at $42.31 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $45.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50). As a group, research analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

