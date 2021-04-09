Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $240,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSTA opened at $42.10 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a one year low of $33.22 and a one year high of $42.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.80.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.