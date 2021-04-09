TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)’s share price rose 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.27 and last traded at $11.27. Approximately 20,279 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 461,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

TIMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of TIM from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TIM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $867.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.90 million. TIM had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tim S.A. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TIMB. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TIM by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of TIM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TIM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of TIM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TIM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

TIM SA operates as a telecommunication company in Brazil. The company offers mobile and fixed telephony, and Internet access via modem, tablet, and mobile phone, as well as ultra-broadband services. It also offers corporate solutions, including fixed voice and advanced data services for small, medium, and large companies.

