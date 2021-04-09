TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)’s share price rose 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.27 and last traded at $11.27. Approximately 20,279 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 461,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.
TIMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of TIM from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TIM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TIMB. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TIM by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of TIM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TIM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of TIM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TIM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.
About TIM (NYSE:TIMB)
TIM SA operates as a telecommunication company in Brazil. The company offers mobile and fixed telephony, and Internet access via modem, tablet, and mobile phone, as well as ultra-broadband services. It also offers corporate solutions, including fixed voice and advanced data services for small, medium, and large companies.
