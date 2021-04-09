UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $80.32

Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $80.32 and last traded at $78.89, with a volume of 343458 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.11.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.42.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Equities research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $514,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,479 shares in the company, valued at $20,896,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott T. Bravata sold 5,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $368,819.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,772 shares of company stock worth $4,457,698. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.