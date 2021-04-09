Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Receives $32.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of FC opened at $29.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $418.69 million, a PE ratio of -42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. Franklin Covey has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.34.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $48.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,272,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,570,000 after acquiring an additional 12,821 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,511,000 after purchasing an additional 46,191 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 381,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 72,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

