Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Receives C$182.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$185.22.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$188.00 to C$193.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$198.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

FNV stock opened at C$167.72 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of C$133.63 and a 1 year high of C$222.15. The company has a market cap of C$32.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 98.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$149.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$165.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 12.48 and a quick ratio of 11.80.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$396.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$334.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.493046 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.332 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

