Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) to Post $0.02 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) to announce earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is ($0.04). Hudbay Minerals posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.07 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 14.02%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $10.75 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.20.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average of $6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.0079 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

