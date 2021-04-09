GravityCoin (GXX) Price Up 9.1% This Week

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 30.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One GravityCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $93,457.89 and $1,410.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00070291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.53 or 0.00287265 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005473 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.43 or 0.00769501 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020082 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,636.55 or 0.99949938 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $420.22 or 0.00716298 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,496,054 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

