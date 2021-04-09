Apria (NYSE:APR) Shares Down 10.4%

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) shares traded down 10.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.12 and last traded at $28.21. 7,071 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 293,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.48.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Apria from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apria from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Get Apria alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.46.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $26.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $293.79 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,625,000 shares of Apria stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $160,425,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Apria Company Profile (NYSE:APR)

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.