Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Director Stephen M. King Sells 15,000 Shares

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Director Stephen M. King sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $667,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,303.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $44.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 2.07. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.16.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

PLAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $14.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.77.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.