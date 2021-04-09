Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Director Stephen M. King Sells 15,000 Shares

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Director Stephen M. King sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $667,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,303.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $44.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 2.07. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.16.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PLAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $14.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.77.
About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
