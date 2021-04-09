Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Trading 3.7% Higher

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) traded up 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.87 and last traded at $21.73. 5,630 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 743,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $831.92 million, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.96.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.18). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,069.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. HC Advisors LLC increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 14,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immunotherapies and other cancer-targeting biologics. It develops CDX-1140, an agonist human monoclonal antibody, which is being studied as a single-agent and in combination with CDX-301 in a Phase I dose-escalation study in metastatic solid tumors and B cell lymphomas; CDX-3379, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the activity of ErbB3 that is in an early Phase II study in advanced head and neck squamous cell cancer in combination with Erbitux; CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the KIT receptor and inhibits its activity; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody that uses anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 co-stimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway.

