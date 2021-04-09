iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) CEO Sells $208,761.84 in Stock

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) CEO Jeffrey Peck sold 13,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $208,761.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,361,497 shares in the company, valued at $20,585,834.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Peck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Jeffrey Peck sold 36,193 shares of iSun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $546,876.23.

On Monday, March 22nd, Jeffrey Peck sold 43,333 shares of iSun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $718,461.14.

Shares of iSun stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.18. iSun, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.24.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 million.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of iSun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

iSun Company Profile

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

