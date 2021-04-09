Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.56

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.53, with a volume of 56857 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The firm has a market cap of C$67.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.32.

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$41.71 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Lawson Scott bought 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$820,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,455,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,006,919.

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital technical resource and audit guides for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a real estate listings and property information portal.

