Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) CAO Robert M. Harrison Sells 2,353 Shares

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $479,094.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,525.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of TGT opened at $203.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $100.50 and a 1 year high of $207.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.82.
Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,555,375,000 after buying an additional 2,462,178 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,007,373,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $969,830,000 after buying an additional 1,049,440 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $694,937,000 after buying an additional 950,131 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Target by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,710,000 after buying an additional 1,288,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.
TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.90.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.
