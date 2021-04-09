Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) CAO Robert M. Harrison Sells 2,353 Shares

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $479,094.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,525.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TGT opened at $203.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $100.50 and a 1 year high of $207.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.82.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,555,375,000 after buying an additional 2,462,178 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,007,373,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $969,830,000 after buying an additional 1,049,440 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $694,937,000 after buying an additional 950,131 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Target by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,710,000 after buying an additional 1,288,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.90.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

