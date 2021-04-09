Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury Sells 15,000 Shares

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $1,092,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $473,175.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $597,225.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Daniel Bradbury sold 15,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $1,430,250.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total value of $577,050.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Daniel Bradbury sold 12,113 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $948,326.77.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $70.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -416.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.13 and a 12 month high of $107.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.21.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 353.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 452,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,378,000 after purchasing an additional 352,568 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 6.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,073,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 35,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

