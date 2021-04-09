Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) COO Paul Horstmeier Sells 5,800 Shares

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) COO Paul Horstmeier sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $278,922.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 118,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,997.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Paul Horstmeier also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

On Monday, February 1st, Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $531,480.00.

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $48.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.47. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $53.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.21 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. Research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

HCAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Health Catalyst presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.53.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.