R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Insider Gary Steven Long Sells 14,669 Shares

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) insider Gary Steven Long sold 14,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $368,338.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,379,000.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gary Steven Long also recently made the following trade(s):

Get R1 RCM alerts:

On Thursday, April 1st, Gary Steven Long sold 36,977 shares of R1 RCM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $925,904.08.

On Monday, April 5th, Gary Steven Long sold 5,837 shares of R1 RCM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $146,683.81.

R1 RCM stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.25, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $31.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.83.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.65 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 117.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in R1 RCM by 9,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.